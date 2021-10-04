3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $225,000

Acreage in the City? What a rare find in Salisbury! This beautifully maintained home sits on .75 acres and is close to shopping, hospitals, restaurants and I-85! Super convenient and private! With 1,833 hsf and 235 unheated basement sf - this home offers 3 BRs, 2 baths and has tons of space! As you drive up, you will notice the mature trees and wonderful landscaping that make this home a true gem! Outdoor living is also enhanced by the 462 sf deck, double carport and two storage buildings! Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout home! Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets and pantry! Living/dining area offer incredible views of the natural scape of the property! Cozy den area is perfect for a chilly evening and a movie! Built ins throughout home! Spacious BRs, all are large in size! One remodeled bath! HVAC replaced in 2021! Book your showing today! You will fall in love with what this home has to offer!