 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $229,900

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $229,900

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $229,900

Come see the Professional Craftsmanship in this New Construction 3 bedroom, 2 full bath Ranch. Relax on the Front porch. Entertain in the large great room with luxury vinyl plank floors. Extra storage provided by the double closets in Bedroom two. Large Primary suite with walk in closets and a dedicated laundry room with additional rear entry mudroom. The spacious eat in kitchen boasts white shaker cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances and more. Schedule your showing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics