Come see the Professional Craftsmanship in this New Construction 3 bedroom, 2 full bath Ranch. Relax on the Front porch. Entertain in the large great room with luxury vinyl plank floors. Extra storage provided by the double closets in Bedroom two. Large Primary suite with walk in closets and a dedicated laundry room with additional rear entry mudroom. The spacious eat in kitchen boasts white shaker cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances and more. Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $229,900
