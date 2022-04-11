 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $230,000

New heat pump, lines and ductwork, new moisture barrier, new vinyl plank flooring in main living areas, new carpet in bedrooms, new fixtures, and fresh paint. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is MOVE-IN ready! Hard to find brick ranch in the desirable Westcliffe neighborhood. Situated on a large, flat lot. Home features a den, living room, eat in kitchen, double doors leading to a covered patio and a one car garage. There are a few paint touch ups, etc that are being completed. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and downtown but still has that country feel. Come and see it today! For a private showing call Robin Huden at 704-267-6100.

