3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $232,500

Affordable new construction. Custom built 3 bedroom, 2 bath home offers a large kitchen with "fingerprintless" stainless steel appliances-including a refrigerator, granite countertops, white cabinets, split bedroom floorplan, covered front porch. Schools confirmed on 11/13/21 - Granite Quarry, Erwin, East Rowan. Convenient to everything Salisbury has to offer - near downtown shopping and local restaurants. Convenient to the interstate - perfect for the commuter. Come take a look. This one won't last.

