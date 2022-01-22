3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $235,000

Move in ready townhome, waiting on you! New construction! YES, that is correct a brand new townhome! Great first time homeowner opportunity! You do not want to miss this!!! 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome comes with stainless steel appliances in kitchen....refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and microwave all new, open floor plan, a rear load attached 1 car garage that comes with garage door opener. This is for you! Equity building opportunity! Don't miss this difficult to find under $240K brand new townhome just minutes from the highway. 25 minutes or less from Concord NC. Minutes from the NC Transportation Museum in Spencer NC, Sea Life Aquarium in Concord NC, Gem Theatre in downtown Kannapolis NC, Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord NC and so much more!!! Friends and family fun just minutes away! It is definitely a win! Check it out soon as you can. I look forward to hearing from you!