Move in ready townhome, waiting on you! New construction! YES, that is correct a brand new townhome! Great first time homeowner opportunity! You do not want to miss this!!! 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome comes with stainless steel appliances in kitchen....refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and microwave all new, open floor plan, a rear load attached 1 car garage that comes with garage door opener. This is for you! Equity building opportunity! Don't miss this difficult to find under $240K brand new townhome just minutes from the highway. 25 minutes or less from Concord NC. Minutes from the NC Transportation Museum in Spencer NC, Sea Life Aquarium in Concord NC, Gem Theatre in downtown Kannapolis NC, Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord NC and so much more!!! Friends and family fun just minutes away! It is definitely a win! Check it out soon as you can. I look forward to hearing from you!
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $235,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Investigators: NC nursing home had 3 staffers for 98 patients Sunday. 2 residents were dead, 2 others in critical condition.
- Updated
Thomasville police went to a nursing home Sunday after hearing from residents that some hadn't seen any staff members and that staffers couldn't be reached by phone. They found 2 people dead and 2 in critical condition.
- Updated
A 19-year-old from Mooresville was charged with statutory rape of a child after he was caught by a parent climbing out of the child’s bedroom …
20-year-old found dead in motel room was missing from Iredell Bible camp, sheriff says. Pennsylvania man wanted for questioning.
- Updated
MOCKSVILLE — A Pennsylvania man is wanted for questioning after a woman was found dead Monday in a room at the Days Inn on Yadkinville Road.
A Mooresville man is facing more than 20 charges that authorities said resulted from an investigation into the sexual assault of a family member.
- Updated
Just building a traditional snowman wasn’t enough for J.T. Smith, owner of Lake Norman Muay Thai. With help from his son, Harrison, and a stud…
After decades of operating many of Iredell County’s McDonald’s franchises, Mike and Melissa Neader are ready to let the sun set on their time under the golden arches.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 6-12 Lis…
Cases of COVID-19 are soaring due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. Dr. Malcolm Symes, a family medicine physician with Lake Norman Me…
- Updated
As snow and sleet roll across North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper and emergency management officials are scheduled to share an update at noon on i…
Snow fell across Southern Iredell County Sunday. Check out these photos of the scenes.