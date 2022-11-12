-->Move in Ready, Why Rent? Call for your appt to see this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home conveniently located in the south Salisbury area. Built in 2018, well cared for with extras you're sure to appreciate. Very efficient floor plan with main floor laundry, half bath, kitchen with pantry that opens to the dining room. An open family room shared with the dining room leaves plenty of room for your projects and enjoyment. Primary bedroom upstairs has sep soak tub and shower with walk in closet. Lots of sunlight, spacious rooms, no pets/nonsmoker owners, convenient location; this home is very clean and ready for you to bring it a new energy - Doing it Your Way! Sellers have added a home water filtration system that stays and! Priced to SELL- Motivated Sellers. Let's get your tour scheduled!
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $242,500
