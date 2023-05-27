Come see the Professional Craftsmanship in this New Construction 3 BR 2.5BA 2 story home. This spacious floor plan offers first floor great room, dining and kitchen with luxury vinyl plank floors. The spacious kitchen includes a breakfast nook and laundry room, boasts white shaker cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances and more. Relax in you large primary suite. Ample storage space provides everything you need in your new home. Schedule your showing today!