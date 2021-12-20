Start your near year off in this better than new home that's a great location! Wonderful neighborhood is in a rural country setting but convenient to shopping and an easy commute to I-85 and Food Lion Corporate/warehouse. Home is just over a year old so completely move-in ready and a blank canvas for you to add your personal touch! Main level features the preferred open concept living, vinyl plank floors, kitchen with SS appliances and pantry along with half bath. The second floor offers a loft which provides the flexibility for whatever your living needs may be...office, play area, hang out area, craft space...the possibilities are endless. The primary suite is spacious with dual vanities and sizeable walk-in closet. Do you like to sing in the shower or crank up the tunes when you are getting ready for the day? The exhaust fan in primary bath is also a Bluetooth speaker!
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $250,000
