3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $250,000

Welcome Home! Spacious home that is awaiting your personal touch. Spend your morning sitting in the sunroom and your evening in the Family Room with a beautiful view overlooking your property. Part of the basement was used as a workshop while the other (heated and cooled) was used as living space with evenings spent by the fireplace. Drive-way goes to back of property to the garage. Minutes away from shopping, restaurants, & I85. This home is a must see.