3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $250,000

New Promotion - $4,000 in seller paid closing costs included if you close prior to 11/15/22 and use Merritt Law in Kannapolis NC to close. Check out this new construction home that will be completed around 11/1/22. All the upgrades are included, granite counter tops, slow close cabinets, and stainless fridge is included! Fantastic location convenient to everything! Photos are example photos of the exact same house and colors built in a different location.