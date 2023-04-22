Custom, NEW CONSTRUCTION, 3BR-2BA sitting on a corner lot! Close proximity to downtown Salisbury, I-85, restaurants, grocery, education and much, much more. Open floor plan; beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances (including refrigerator), granite counter tops, and white cabinetry. Master suite with full size bathroom and walk-in closet. Covered front porch and large back deck-perfect for many summer nights!! This home is one you don't want to miss; call today to see this beauty!