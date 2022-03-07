3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $269,900

*PRIVATE COUNTY SETTING WITH CITY BENEFITS** ONE family owned since 1965, 4th home built in this established community. Den features a working FRANKLIN wood stove. Water heater replaced April 2019; NEW Tin Roof April 2019 on house and main 2 bay door electrically wired garage workshop with rollup doors. CITY Water, Sewer, Trash & Recycle. Heat Pump serviced twice yearly. Bedrooms and Living room have NEW Flooring. Recently remodeled half bath. The extended wooded 5.34 acres provide tons of privacy and adventure awaits along the creek on your property. Enjoy the mature Pecan, Oak, Pine and Poplar trees that provide a nature lover's environment. Hope you are able to say hello to Henry the Hawk, who visits the backyard daily. Operational Home Security System. **HOME SOLD AS IS** For showing appointments, contact Showing Time 800-746-9464