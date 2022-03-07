 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $269,900

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $269,900

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $269,900

*PRIVATE COUNTY SETTING WITH CITY BENEFITS** ONE family owned since 1965, 4th home built in this established community. Den features a working FRANKLIN wood stove. Water heater replaced April 2019; NEW Tin Roof April 2019 on house and main 2 bay door electrically wired garage workshop with rollup doors. CITY Water, Sewer, Trash & Recycle. Heat Pump serviced twice yearly. Bedrooms and Living room have NEW Flooring. Recently remodeled half bath. The extended wooded 5.34 acres provide tons of privacy and adventure awaits along the creek on your property. Enjoy the mature Pecan, Oak, Pine and Poplar trees that provide a nature lover's environment. Hope you are able to say hello to Henry the Hawk, who visits the backyard daily. Operational Home Security System. **HOME SOLD AS IS** For showing appointments, contact Showing Time 800-746-9464

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 24-March 2
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 24-March 2

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 24-March 2. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics