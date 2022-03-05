 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $270,900

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $270,900

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $270,900

Immaculate like new 3 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom home on culdesac. Too many upgrades to mention. Beautiful tile flooring on main with upgraded lighting fixtures. Huge fully fenced backyard with custom built deck. Epoxied garage floor with storage. Added width to the driveway for your convenience. This home is a MUST SEE and will not last long at this price.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 24-March 2
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 24-March 2

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 24-March 2. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 17-23
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 17-23

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 17-23. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics