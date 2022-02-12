 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $279,900

Almost complete home on nice corner lot with covered front and rear porches. Large open floor plan and laminate flooring throughout. Vaulted ceilings, granite in Kitchen and Bathrooms. This home has a great flow and floor than with no wasted space

