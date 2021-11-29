 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $279,900

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $279,900

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $279,900

Upgrades galore! Just under and acre, this house is truly a must see to appreciate. Upgraded light fixtures throughout. Beautiful tile in the bathrooms, barn doors and shiplap are located in several rooms.The primary bedroom has 2 closets...lots of storage in this house! The backyard is an oasis, complete with an above ground pool surrounded by a deck and an outdoor bar/entertainment area.There is also a large out building for storing all of your equipment. Schedule your appointment now! Offers Received....Best Offers Asked to be submitted by Sunday Nov 28 at 6:30 pm

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

John M. Crisp: Kyle Rittenhouse is also a victim
Columnists

John M. Crisp: Kyle Rittenhouse is also a victim

  • Updated

Kyle Rittenhouse is 18 years old. On Aug. 25, 2020, when Rittenhouse killed two men during a night of civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, he was 17. But when he took the stand during his murder trial, he looked like he could be 13. Defendants in murder trials often do themselves no favors by testifying in their own defense, but Rittenhouse probably helped himself. He was soft-spoken and ...

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Nov. 10-17
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Nov. 10-17

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 10-17. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics