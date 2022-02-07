Hidden behind the trees you will find this Well cared for 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath in very nice neighborhood. Plenty of space with a Den. Sunroom, Game room, Sheds for crafts and even a kitty shed room outback. Nice wrap around deck. Fenced backyard with high fencing for privacy and to keep the puppies in. Also a garage/workshop in the back. Lots of concrete driveway from beginning to end of this loving home. This property gets a lot of light for sun bathing and backyard activities. Would make a great daycare? Here you will find purposely planted an Angel Pine, Chocolate & fruit trees. Great place to take your dog for a stroll and meet up with neighbors. Professional Photos and Measurements coming soon Sellers are open to owner financing with HUGE down payment. Ask me about the terms. Seller took the 3rd bedroom out to accommodate themselves but will put it back for buyer. Septic is a 3 bedroom.
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $299,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 27-Feb. …
- Updated
Complaints of illegal drug activity led the Mooresville Police Department narcotics division to investigate, and as a result, a man was arrest…
MOORESVILLE — Lake Norman’s wrestling team advanced to the third round of the 4A state dual-team playoffs thanks to a pair of wins Monday nigh…
- Updated
Two Mooresville Police officers were able to give a local dog a second chance in an emergency situation, thanks to their lifesaving efforts.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 20-26. L…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 23-29.
- Updated
A Mooresville man and woman were arrested on felony drug charges after the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant Monday.
- Updated
Due to a transformer fire on Doolie Road, Lake Norman High School is being dismissed for the day today.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 23-29. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Across Iredell County, as well as the United States as a whole, heart disease has been shown to be one of the leading causes of death. Randy M…