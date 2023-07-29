This Ranch style single-story home is highlighted by high, vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan. In the kitchen, you will fall in love with the beautifully maintained granite countertops, energy-efficient Whirlpool brand appliances, and bright white cabinetry accented with crown molding. Built with stylish upgrades, energy-efficient features are included throughout! The community features a dog park, playground, and a neighborhood shopping center within just a few miles to accommodate your needs.
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $299,999
