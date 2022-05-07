SPARKLIN' NICE, 3 bdrm, 2 bath, single level, split floor plan with 2 car garage, corner lot in sought after Stafford Estates subdivision, close to shopping, schools & amenities. Quick access to Interstate 85. Spacious primary bedroom has tray ceiling, private bath w/tub and walk in shower. Other two bedrooms share a full hall bath. Fully equipped Whirlpool kitchen w/gas range, microwave, side by side refrigerator, & dishwasher. Full granite countertops throughout home. Laundry room w/sink and granite countertop workspace. On-demand gas water heater & gas furnace. Central air conditioning. Wide open main living room area has tray ceiling, and fireplace w/gas logs. Beautiful back balcony affords private space overlooking yard. Sideload garage w/16' overhead door. Schedule your showing by May 6, 2022 to see this beauty soon!
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $335,000
