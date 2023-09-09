ASK ABOUT HOW TO GET UP TO $7,000 IN SELLER CREDITS!! | Welcome to this charming New Construction 3 Bedroom W/ 2 Full Bathroom Ranch Home! Enjoy the open floor plan filled with natural light. The beautiful kitchen is the heart of the home, complete with stainless steel appliances. The large primary bedroom includes an ensuite with a tub/shower, double sinks, and a huge walk-in closet. With a 2-car garage and set on a .79 acre mixed tree lot, this home offers ample space for your needs. The living room is warm and inviting, and the spacious breakfast area looks out to the backyard. Enjoy your mornings and evenings on the back patio, making this house the perfect place to call home.
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $339,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
LINVILLE — Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, will once again host i…
The story of Rockie Lynne’s upbringing in Statesville and career as a country musician is known by many in Iredell County, but a new chapter o…
The 2023 Iredell County Agricultural Fair is officially underway after the ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday night.
Content by Lincolnton Tourism Development Authority. Discover arts, music and culture in Lincolnton this fall.
Tally, a Kemp’s ridley sea turtle, is nearing the end of her years-long journey home from the shores of Wales to the warm waters of the Gulf o…