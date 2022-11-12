3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $349,900

NEWLY REDUCED! Perfect family home in beautiful Oak View Commons neighborhood! No HOA fees. Kitchen is great for the home chef with granite countertops and pantry. Great room concept, second floor laundry room. Master Suite is large, well lighted with a luxurious master bath with lot of storage and a modern step in shower. The loft is perfect for kids space. Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer will convey with property. Come see today!