Welcome to this charming New Construction 3 Bedroom W/ 2 Full Bathroom Ranch Home! Enjoy the open floor plan filled with natural light. The beautiful kitchen is the heart of the home, complete with stainless steel appliances. The large primary bedroom includes an ensuite with a tub/shower, double sinks, and a huge walk-in closet. With a 2-car garage and set on a .79 acre mixed tree lot, this home offers ample space for your needs. The living room is warm and inviting, and the spacious breakfast area looks out to the backyard. Enjoy your mornings and evenings on the back patio, making this house the perfect place to call home.
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Misty Leigh Shook, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Master Trooper Christopher Casey of the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Matthew Beebe, 37, of Sherrills Ford in Catawba County was arrested and charged with four counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a mino…
“It was kind of amazing that all of the tables were broken and smashed, but none of our plants were touched."
Local restaurant Rio 150 Mexican will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants (ABR) in early August.
Nick Calo's grandfather was paid with tokens instead of cash when he worked in the coal mines of West Virginia.