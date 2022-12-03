3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $370,000

BRAND NEW! MOVE IN READY! This beautiful new construction ranch home boasts neutral luxury finishes throughout including granite countertops, beautiful craftsman style cabinetry, wide plank flooring, and plenty of lighting. The open floor plan makes this home perfect for entertaining! Gourmet kitchen with large center island opens into the great room that leads to a large deck overlooking the beautiful expansive private backyard. Tons of storage throughout including multiple linen/hallway closets and an large walk in master closet. Not to mention - no HOA! You don't want to miss this one!