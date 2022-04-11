 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $398,000

Must See!!! Original hardwood floors refurbished! New electrical wiring and New lighting Fixtures! New Plumbing, New HVAC, New Electrical Water Heater! New Appliances, New Granite Counter Top, Granite Island! Nice new tile in Office Room, New Carpet! New tile Floors in Kitchen! New Paint! New Concrete parking! and New Concrete Driveway! The chimney has New Stoned covered Designed in Living room! Outside Chimney extension new bricks repaired. New Back outside stairs. *A PLUS some of the houses built in this community had under ground storage fuel tanks, which was normal for heating, on this house you don't have to worry! It's been Professionally inspected and closed by an Environmental Company! No Further Action Letter From The State has been received. Don't let this house pass by you! Note: Listing Agent related to seller.

