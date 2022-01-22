 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $425,000

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $425,000

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $425,000

Incredible, like new home built by Ken Trexler in desirable Yorkshire Farms development. Large private lot, rocking chair front porch, attractive entry and beautiful dining area with built-in cabinet. Open concept with attractive great room that looks over spacious back patio. Propane logs in FP. Kitchen has super nice SS appliances, soft close cabinets and drawers, and an island that give lots of counter space & seating, Primary BR is very large with gracious walk-in closet. Really nice step-in tile shower.Lots of closets & great storage. Pulldown attic stairs lead to storage above 2 car garage. This is an amazing home that you want to see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics