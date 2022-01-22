3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $425,000

Incredible, like new home built by Ken Trexler in desirable Yorkshire Farms development. Large private lot, rocking chair front porch, attractive entry and beautiful dining area with built-in cabinet. Open concept with attractive great room that looks over spacious back patio. Propane logs in FP. Kitchen has super nice SS appliances, soft close cabinets and drawers, and an island that give lots of counter space & seating, Primary BR is very large with gracious walk-in closet. Really nice step-in tile shower.Lots of closets & great storage. Pulldown attic stairs lead to storage above 2 car garage. This is an amazing home that you want to see!