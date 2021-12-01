3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $464,900

Beautiful custom built home on 1.16 acres, cul-de-sac lot that backs up to wooded area in Cameron Glen neighborhood (Outside city limits). Three bedrooms, each have a full bath and large closets. An additional large bonus room for extra living space, office or playroom. Large foyer, grand staircase, formal dinning room, living room has fireplace w/ gas logs, hardwood floors, tile floor in kitchen and baths, large separate walk-in his and hers closets in master bedroom w/ vaulted ceiling. Master bath has jacuzzi tub. Spacious kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, plenty of cabinets and large pantry. Laundry/Mud Room w/ sink and cabinets that lead to a 2 car garage. Office on the main floor. Partially finished basement that leads out to the backyard and enjoy a quiet fall evening relaxing in hot tub (included). Unfinished extra bedroom and plumbed full bath for room to grow. Well water w/ new tankless water softener.