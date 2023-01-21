3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $498,777

***VALENTINES SPECIAL **** - Brand NEW CUSTOM BUILT Single Level (NO STEPS!!) Ranch Farm HOME with open floor plan located in West Rowan. This home is located near cul de sac. This home has large lot with country setting, front porch, rear patio, huge rear yard, 2 car garage, bonus room, Featuring architectural roof, cement siding, JeldWen windows, steel garage door with opener, granite counter tops throughout, LVP flooring, , vaulted ceilings, huge mater suite with walk in tile shower, garden tub,& dual sinks. Enjoy .51 acre lot of clean country living, 12 minutes to Mooresville NC, 12 minutes to Salisbury NC. Attractions close by include Patterson Farm, Warrior Golf Course, Lazy 5 Ranch, Zootastic Park.