This home has it all! This home sits on 1/2 acre and the additional 1/2 acre next door is included with this home for a total of 1 acre! (parcel ID for additional 1/2 acre is 405B007). Kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances and opens to bright and airy family room w/stacked stone fireplace. Primary bedroom on main, whirlpool tub, separate shower, double sinks. Huge walk in closet. Spacious laundry room w/utility sink. Wood floors down and on stairs that lead up to 2 additional bedrooms and bonus room up w/attic storage. Fully finished basement is great for entertaining! Custom bar area w/beverage refrigerator, separate movie room has surround sound and elevated seating. Basement has huge 1/2 bath. Extra room in basement can be craft room, workshop, or you can even make it into a wine cellar. Plenty of storage! Walk out basement to beautifully landscaped yard. You have to see this home in person to appreciate it!
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff's Office confirmed the identity of man who died in a house fire on Tuesday as Walter Christie.
- Updated
An investigation into a fire that claimed one life Tuesday is underway.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 6-12 Lis…
- Updated
Pictures from a home security system led to the arrest of a Mooresville man on breaking and entering and larceny charges.
Harbor Freight plans to hire up to 30 people as it opens its Statesville location later this spring.
From an early age, Parks Cornelius discovered the value of hard work and helping others, and those traits have been a part of his character al…
- Updated
MOORESVILLE — With just under six minutes to play in the fourth quarter, South Iredell took a timeout to regroup. The scoreboard showed that t…
- Updated
As snow and sleet roll across North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper and emergency management officials are scheduled to share an update at noon on i…
Cases of COVID-19 are soaring due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. Dr. Malcolm Symes, a family medicine physician with Lake Norman Me…
With time winding down in the fourth quarter, Mooresville’s Thomas Vero lined up a corner three in front of the Blue Devil student section. Wh…