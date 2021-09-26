3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $544,000

Peace and Tranquility Abound. As you start up the private driveway you will feel the stress of everyday life leave you. This beautiful 17 acre property is one of a kind. Stately colonial style ranch newly updated with fresh paint and carpet. Formal and informal areas. Cozy den with wood burning fireplace and sliding doors leading to an inground pool. Nicely appointed kitchen with granite counters, pantry and breakfast nook. Three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Two car garage. Several outbuildings located on the property. Workshop, barn and hay building. A small guest house that needs renovation is a bonus. 12 of the acres are opened and could be easily used for pasture. An additional 5 acres of beautiful hardwoods located at the back of the property. City water available. Minutes to downtown Salisbury and I-85. Truly a must see property. Please make sure you view the virtual tour. Just enter the address on the web,