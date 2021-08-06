Luxurious custom built log home with a metal roof nestled on 2 acres. Circular concrete gated driveway. Fenced yard. 3 br, 3 ba, finished walk out basement, plus a walk-up storage room over the garage. Watch the falling rain from the swing on your covered front porch. Sip your morning coffee in serenity on the massive back deck. GR features a soaring cathedral ceiling, wall of windows, and a fireplace encompassed with stone from floor to ceiling. Spotless and spacious kitchen with 12' island, granite counters and cupboards galore! Mudroom/laundry located off the garage. Central vacuum system. 1st floor bedroom with a full bath just outside the door. Upstairs you'll find a loft, two charming bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and their own private bathrooms. Exquisite tongue & groove ceilings throughout. Wood burning fireplace in the basement. Refrigerator, washer & dryer convey. Easy access to I-85. Just 40 mins. to uptown!
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $575,000
