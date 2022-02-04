Custom built, one owner, 3BR-3.5BA home located in a well-desired development, Falcon Crest! Featuring FULL BRICK, split foyer, open floorplan, 2.34 acres that is level and cleared, attached 5 car garage, large finished bonus room with full bath, separate office space, new carpet on main level and great storage! Chefs kitchen presents tile flooring, custom cabinetry, granite tops, kitchen island with electric cooktop, wall oven and breakfast nook. Enjoy your evenings cozied up in the spacious living room with a beautiful floor to ceiling stone fireplace and custom built-ins. Primary bedroom on main level features oversized walk-in closet and bathroom with walk-in shower, garden tub and double vanity. Wait no longer, schedule your showing today! ALL OFFERS DUE IN BY SATURDAY FEBRUARY 5 12:00 NOON
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $589,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 20-26. L…
MOORESVILLE — Lake Norman’s wrestling team advanced to the third round of the 4A state dual-team playoffs thanks to a pair of wins Monday nigh…
For five years, Loki worked alongside Mooresville Police Department Officer Jordan Sheldon before retiring in 2017, two years before Sheldon w…
Across Iredell County, as well as the United States as a whole, heart disease has been shown to be one of the leading causes of death. Randy M…
Main St. Antiques & Design Gallery in Mooresville is already one of the largest stores for antiques, collectibles, home décor items and mo…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 16-22. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Mitchell Community College announced the following students made the full-time and part-time dean’s list for the fall semester 2021. To be eli…
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 16-22.
- Updated
A Mooresville teen was charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds after a reported road rage incident Thursday, said Iredell Sherif…
A touch of professional wrestling royalty comes to Mooresville this Saturday.