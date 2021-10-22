3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $875,000

It's all about the lifestyle! Located in the very desirable golf community at The Crescent, this exquisite custom home, exudes style and elegance! Right upon entering the property, delight in the refreshing sounds of the stunning waterfall at the marble and stone pool in the super private Tuscan inspired courtyard! Indulge in over 4700 s.f of living space, comfortably situated throughout the main house, pool house and basement. The massive master bedroom with its amazing en suite features his and hers closets, a huge roman soaking tub, separate dressing vanities, huge sauna/steam shower room, water closet with bidet and amazing tile craftsmanship! 2 additional bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor and each features their own private balconies. Enjoy working from home in the formal study with panoramic view of the courtyard! The fully appointed open concept gourmet kitchen offers upgrade appliances, cabinetry and amazing granite, stone and wrought iron finishes! SEE ATTACHMENTS!
