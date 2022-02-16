Ideal for a car enthusiast with 6 air conditioned garages and lots of storage! With 18 acres of wooded privacy at this beautiful and one of a kind property in Rowan County! The house has an open floor plan with over 5,000 sq/ft of living space with hardwoods and tile throughout. The huge gourmet Kitchen with stainless appliances and granite is open to the large Dining and Great Room areas. Owner's Suite has whirlpool, separate shower and a dual sink vanity. The first floor offers a large Recreation Room, Laundry with sink, Billiard & Dining Area with a Wet Bar. Third floor has a large Bedroom/Bonus Room that would be great for a private home Office! Additional storage buildings on the property along with a creek and cleared space to accommodate a Barn and horses. Seller has already applied and paid for a 3 Bedroom Septic Permit and will make modifications to existing system prior to closing. For more information on this listing contact Debbie Monroe at Lake Norman Realty! Phone: 704-533-0444 Email: debbiem@lakenormanrealty.com.
3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $875,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A five-bedroom home on the Outer Banks has collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Park Service.
- Updated
As the clock ticked down to zero, the celebration was already well underway. Lake Norman senior Davis Wagner and a couple of his teammates ran…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
- Updated
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Republican-led West Virginia Senate moved quickly Friday to rescind the state’s ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, declaring that it expired in 1979.
Lawrence Long's wardrobe, role as stay-at-home uncle have led to memes, hashtags.
- Updated
The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education on Tuesday in a 4-1 vote approved an optional mask policy for all students and staff…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 30-Feb. 5. For more information regarding specific plo…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 27-Feb. …
- Updated
"We have no indication that anyone survived the crash," the sheriff said.
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 30-Feb. 5.