3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $1,050,000

Lake Life awaits! Come enjoy open water views on over 380+ feet of shoreline. Fish from your deep water, floating dock, or relax in your gazebo while feeling the warm breeze of Lake Norman. Enjoy your morning cup of coffee on the screened in porch and get ready to be amazed by the sunrises and sunsets. Home boasts a wrap around porch with amazing views from all sides. Easy access to the main lake. Master bedroom on main with two bedrooms and a bonus upstairs. NO HOA! Your private Lake Norman oasis awaits!