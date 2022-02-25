3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $1,300,000

Main Channel Lake Norman Waterfront that is move in ready ! This all Brick Three Bedroom ,2.5 Bath home with Main Level owners suite and oversized en-suite bath including jetted tub , large shower and separate vanities. Upstairs You 'll find Two bedrooms , large bathroom and Bonus room . Hardwood, granite, and tile are abundant throughout. You'll love the Terrific lake views from nearly every room as well as the full length deck. Set on a gently sloping nicely landscaped and irrigated lot. Covered dock is steps away with 6,000 pound boat lift. Located in Southernmost Catawba County with low taxes , no HOA , and only 2 miles from restaurants and shopping . CLT is only a 33 minute drive and its under 40 minutes to Uptown Charlotte.