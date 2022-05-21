3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 1 car garage! In a growing area with new restaurants, publix and boat storage in walking distance. First floor has a spacious foyer that houses garage access and half bath. Living room is open to the kitchen and dining room, which has access to private back patio. Kitchen has a peninsula, SS appliances, stove has wifi! Upstairs master bedroom has a large walk in closet, en suite bathroom with walk in shower. Two large guest bedrooms share a hall bath and shower/tub combo. First floor has all hardwood floors. Primary bedrooms and living room have ceiling fan, blinds are installed on windows. Tons of storage, and plenty of linen/coat closets throughout. Granite in kitchen and bathrooms.
3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $1,650
