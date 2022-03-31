 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $1,650

Brand new 3 bed 2.5 bath town home in beautiful Sherrills Ford. Brand new Publix in walking distance with additional shops and restaurants. Boat storage available at the uhaul in front of neighborhood. Hardwoods throughout first floor, huge kitchen island with gas stove and SS appliances. Private backyard with no neighbors behind you. Upstairs are laundry hook ups, two large guest bedrooms that share a hall bath with dual vanities. The primary bedroom has a HUGE walk in closet and en suite bathroom with dual vanities and large walk in shower. Available for immediate move in.

