Lovey ranch style home on .45acres in small top of the lake community. This home is waiting for your personal touches and is being sold "as is" cash only. Home features sought-after split bedroom floor plan and kitchen that opens into main living area. Kitchen features solid surface countertops and heavy cabinetry. Primary bedroom has large walk-in closet. Refrigerator, washer and dryer to remain. Large fenced in backyard 16x12 deck for outdoor living and grilling. Lot goes beyond current fence line. Minutes away from Village At Sherrills Ford retail center and grocery and public boat launch.
3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $220,000
