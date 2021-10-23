New 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath TH located in the heart of up and coming Sherrills Ford. Just seconds from The Village at Sherrills Ford, a unique mix of retail, residential and medical space at Lake Norman. 1st floor features hard surface flooring in family room, kitchen and powder room. Traditional kitchen with 42" cabinets, tile backsplash, granite countertops and stainless steel electric range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Recessed lighting and pendant lights in kitchen. Granite in baths. 5 data/cable CAT 5 lines. Low E high efficiency windows. 1 car garage. Don't miss out on this brand new home right in the middle of a myriad of restaurants, retail and amenities coming to Sherrills Ford. Owner is a License Realtor.
3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $264,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners denied a rezoning request Monday thwarting a developer’s plans to build lakefront condominiums instead …
- Updated
A Mooresville man was arrested in connection with a robbery of medication and break-ins at two local businesses, the Mooresville Police Depart…
- Updated
A Mooresville man faces three counts of murder and one of first-degree arson from a July incident in which three bodies were found after a fire on Loram Drive in Troutman.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 7-13. Li…
- Updated
The North Carolina Highway Patrol has a request for drivers headed west during the next few days.
As Gavin Schmidt and his father began moving his collection of Halloween decorations out of the house and into the driveway, cars began slowin…
I have never seen an actual ghost. It doesn’t mean that I don’t believe in them, but I have not been privy in this life to have experienced an…
They say an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. This is true and can also be life changing or lifesaving when it comes to your healt…
Pine Lake Prep’s girls golf team claimed the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A/2A/ West Regional championship Monday at the C…
- Updated
Gregg Richardson of Mooresville tried his luck on a Cash 5 ticket and won last Friday’s $263,948 jackpot.