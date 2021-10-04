Like New RANCH in Booming Sherrills Ford Area. Well Maintained Home. Private, Large .78 Acre Lot. No HOA. Open Floor plan with Wood Floors Through-Out Main Areas. Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Countertops, New Tile Backsplash, Kitchen Island and Stainless Steel Appliances are Included. Impressive Master Bedroom with Walk-In Closet. Master Bathroom Suite includes an Oversized Shower and Dual Vanities. 2 Additional Bedrooms are Spacious. Large Mudroom/Laundry Room off the Garage and Back Deck. Partially Wooded Lot creates a Peaceful Backyard Setting. Crawlspace is Easily Accessible and has Room for Storage. Great Community. Minutes to the Village of Sherrills Ford and the New Developments coming to Terrell and Sherrills Ford. Ask Listing Agent for more Information.
3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $300,000
