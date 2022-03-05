 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $339,900

This immaculate Ranch home with no HOA is a MUST see! Convenient location with easy access to HWY 150 and HWY 16. Just minutes from the Shops at Sherrills Ford where you can enjoy shopping & dining. This home built in 2020 offers a spacious open floorpan that is wonderful for entertaining. The large Kitchen has beautiful granite with soft close cabinetry and drawers. The split bedroom concept offers a sense of privacy. The sizeable main bedroom ensuite has a dual vanity, walk in shower and walk in closet. Did I mention the yard is fenced in with a no maintenance aluminum fence? Its a perfect place for a family BBQ. It does not end there, enjoy the beach and recreation area that is available to Moonlite Bay residents only. Launch your kayak or canoe, have a picnic, go fishing, soak up some vitamin D or go for a swim! What more can you ask for? Make your appointment now to view this beautiful home as its sure to sell fast! One year Home Warranty provided with this property.

