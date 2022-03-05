This immaculate Ranch home with no HOA is a MUST see! Convenient location with easy access to HWY 150 and HWY 16. Just minutes from the Shops at Sherrills Ford where you can enjoy shopping & dining. This home built in 2020 offers a spacious open floorpan that is wonderful for entertaining. The large Kitchen has beautiful granite with soft close cabinetry and drawers. The split bedroom concept offers a sense of privacy. The sizeable main bedroom ensuite has a dual vanity, walk in shower and walk in closet. Did I mention the yard is fenced in with a no maintenance aluminum fence? Its a perfect place for a family BBQ. It does not end there, enjoy the beach and recreation area that is available to Moonlite Bay residents only. Launch your kayak or canoe, have a picnic, go fishing, soak up some vitamin D or go for a swim! What more can you ask for? Make your appointment now to view this beautiful home as its sure to sell fast! One year Home Warranty provided with this property.
3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $339,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A jury has been convicted a former Mooresville teen of murdering his parents in Watauga County in April 2019.
The Mooresville Police Department is looking for information regarding a suspect who took a wallet from an employee of a local business.
- Updated
A Mooresville teen was arrested after an investigation regarding child pornography, the Mooresville Police Department reported in a news release.
- Updated
A man wanted for murder in connection with the death of a Mooresville woman on Feb. 19 was arrested Saturday at a cemetery in Charlotte.
Two Statesville men were sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for robbing two convenience stores at gunpoint.
- Updated
A child taken from his father's car after a crash was located uninjured with his mother in Mooresville, and police have charged her with child abuse.
February is American Heart Month, and during this month, many people are more conscious about taking care of their heart.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 24-March 2. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
- Updated
A fire Monday evening destroyed a Mooresville home but no injuries were reported.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 17-23. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.