3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $365,000

Welcome to this beautiful ranch style home with NO HOA in popular Moonlite Bay Community! Walk into this 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with a large Bonus room featuring a wet bar! Enjoy the open floor plan featuring 9ft ceilings, modern flooring and paint colors throughout, and upgraded lighting. The kitchen has 42" cabinets, granite counter tops and whirlpool s/s appliances. Living room boasts a vaulted ceiling with hard to find wood burning fireplace. Step outside for your entertainment paradise on an almost 1/2 acre fenced in lot, expansive crafted stone patio, with maintenance free exterior. Community lake access lot within walking distance for recreational paddlesports.