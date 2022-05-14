 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $365,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $365,000

Welcome to this beautiful ranch style home with NO HOA in popular Moonlite Bay Community! Walk into this 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with a large Bonus room featuring a wet bar! Enjoy the open floor plan featuring 9ft ceilings, modern flooring and paint colors throughout, and upgraded lighting. The kitchen has 42" cabinets, granite counter tops and whirlpool s/s appliances. Living room boasts a vaulted ceiling with hard to find wood burning fireplace. Step outside for your entertainment paradise on an almost 1/2 acre fenced in lot, expansive crafted stone patio, with maintenance free exterior. Community lake access lot within walking distance for recreational paddlesports.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular