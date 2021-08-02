**Deeded Boat Slip** Seller is motivated and the home is ready for new owners. Well maintained, one owner, brick ranch on a wonderful corner lot, and short walk to the lake. You are sure to enjoy the indoor bar area, backyard pool complete with new liner and fresh landscaping, and lets not forget sunsets from the community gazebo. Most of all the furnishings will remain such as all appliances, kitchen table and chairs, curtains, etc. The home is move in ready, with all the big ticket items new or newer. The location is convenient to restaurants, shopping, and outdoor activities, along with super quick access to Hwy 16 and 150. You could live here for years to come or add this lovely home to your rental portfolio. It would make an absolutely wonderful VRBO addition. Schedule your showing today and be enjoying Lake Norman this very Summer.
3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One person was killed after a motorcycle struck a tree on Morrison Plantation Parkway in Mooresville Saturday afternoon. The Mooresville Polic…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 22-28. L…
Phaedra Pistone of Mooresville was recently crowned Mrs. US Continental after a weekend competition in Stuart, Florida.
A fatal fire is under investigation on Loram Drive, near Troutman Tuesday night.
- Updated
A Mooresville teacher has been charged with soliciting photos of a 15-year-old girl through SnapChat.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced that a third body was located after a fire Tuesday on Loram Drive in Troutman.
- Updated
An abandoned vehicle found in a field lead to the arrests of five people on a wide array of larceny and other charges.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 13-21. For more information regarding specific plots o…
- Updated
The Iredell County Agricultural Fair will return this year after canceling in 2020 due to COVID-19.
- Updated
A statewide mask mandate will lapse Friday, but Gov. Roy Cooper said the state strongly encourages North Carolinians to follow the latest advi…