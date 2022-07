3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $380,000

You don't have to wait for a new home to be built. This one feels like a new home only 3 years old. One story with an open floor plan. 3 Bedroom, 2 full baths with split bedroom plan. Level .94 acre lot with woods in back & right side. You will LOVE the Master bath with an oversized walk-in shower, dual sinks, bench/storage & OVER sized master closet.Stacked stone fireplace/gas logs never been used. Many upgrades, exterior hard wire cameras, extra concrete for driveway, upgraded cabinets, upgraded Laundry room, smart thermostat, keypad door lock, upgraded faucets, upgraded carpet, upgraded front porch solid wood columns, upgraded refrigerator, upgraded bathroom shelving, barn door, $5000 water softener/filter system installed 2022. Home was extended to allow for parking 2 cars in garage. Oversized upgraded deck. LVP flooring, ceramic tile in bathrooms that look like wood. Granite in kitchen & bathrooms. Fire pit, area for a vegetable garden, 23x26 garage. You will not be disappointed!