BETTER than NEW! Built with LUXURY in mind! Home features 10' ceilings and 8' doors throughout. Enter home and be welcomed by the spacious foyer with trey ceiling. The extra wide hallway will lead you into an open-concept floorplan. Entertain by the oversized quartz countertop kitchen island with breakfast bar. Owner's suite is expansive with huge frameless walk-in shower and massive walk-in closet. No worries about lawncare, it's included in HOA! Minutes to shopping, Lake Norman lake access and waterfront restaurants. Let's come HOME!
3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $423,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Content by Lincolnton Tourism Development Authority. Discover arts, music and culture in Lincolnton this fall.
Joseph Ryan Perry, 37, is charged with five counts of felony indecent liberties with a child and two counts of felony statutory sex offense wi…
Two juveniles are facing felony drug charges after psilocybin mushrooms were located at Lake Norman High School, the Iredell County Sheriff's …
Content by Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. For many North Carolina families and sports fans, a trip to Atrium Health Ballpark to cheer on the Kanna…
After receiving complaints of illegal drug activity, detectives with the Mooresville Police Department’s Narcotics Unit conducted an investiga…