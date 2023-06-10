Welcome to this custom-built 2019 home, featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and an open floor plan. Situated on .98 acres with fenced yard and shed. This home has been meticulously maintained and has laminate wood floors, tile, and granite countertops throughout the entire home. Sellers just added plantation shutters a new front door and refreshed landscaping plants and added white stone mulch. Looks great! The kitchen features a large island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplash, pantry with tons of storage, and beautiful views of the back yard from inside or outside on the covered, large deck. The primary bedroom has a huge walk-in closet as well as a large tile walk-in shower.