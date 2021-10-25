3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $454,900

This is it!! Seconds to Lake Norman and the New Mountain Creek Park this Sherrills Ford home is sure to WOW you with the finest finishes. 1.57 acres and over 2000 square feet but with the open concept it seems even larger. This 3 bedroom plus an office home has 3 bathrooms two of which are en-suites. Gaze out at the pool, with brand new liner, while you are in the main bedroom, office, amazing sunroom or prepping food at your 10' kitchen island. Maintenance free for a long time to come with a new roof, windows, HVAC, appliances, gutters, insulation and more! If you have been searching in the Lake Norman area or the highly sought after Bandys school district you can stop your search! Schedule a showing today.