Welcome to Mountain Creek Ridge! This is a new construction home in a beautiful and private area of Sherrills Ford. It boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with just over 2000 square feet and a or bonus room over the 2 car garage. Inside you will find luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout as well as carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen will come with granite countertops and stainless steel Fridgidaire appliances. This home is conveniently located near local parks and Lake Norman. Seller offering 2.5% to buyers agents and $5000 towards buyers closing costs! No modifications or changes to the finishes will be made to this home. Call me for details today!
3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $479,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory's Gateway Pub & Grill makeover is part of a new season of the television show “Bar Rescue” on the Paramount Network.
A Charlotte man has been charged with breaking into a Mooresville business.
The N.C. License Plate Agency in Mooresville has moved.
A 50-yead-old Stanley man died Tuesday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 77 near the 32 mile marker.
The pleasant weather Saturday drew crowds to downtown Mooresville to celebrate the town’s 150th birthday.