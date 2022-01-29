3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $520,000

What everyone wants, but no one can find, this immaculate and meticulously maintained 3 bed 2.5 bath is as perfect today as the day the owners first stepped foot in it after they built it in 2016. Saying it has been well cared for is an understatement. Beautiful granite countertops and top of the line appliances in the kitchen flow easily into the main living area of this open floor plan. Perked, permitted, and rough plumbed for an additional bedroom and full bath, the basement mirrors the main’s square footage and opens up to the backyard that has peek-a-boo views of Lake Norman. Also included is a deeded boat slip that is just minutes away by foot. Do not let this pass you by!