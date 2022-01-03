3 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $535,000

Welcome to your Ranch Oasis at the Lake! Kick back on the Front Porch Sipping your Morning Coffee or Cool off by the Pool during the Hot Summer Months! 3 Spacious Bedrooms and 3 1/2 Baths. LVP throughout Main Living Areas, Carpet in Bedrooms. Granite Counters in Kitchen. Massive Walk-in Pantry with Storage Galore! Plenty of Privacy on this 2.12 Acre lot, 2 parcels are being sold together! Did I mention the RV/Boat Carport, 2 Car Attached/2 Car Detached and 2 Storage Buildings? Boat Access is a Hop, Skip, and Jump Down the Street! Schedule Your Private Showing Today Before it's Too Late!!